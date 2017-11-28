Holiday tradition: 'The Santaland Diaries' on stage in Wilmington

The cast of 'The Santaland Diaries.' (Source: Panache Theatre)

Along with the annual tree lighting ceremony, Enchanted Airlie and North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, there’s another Christmastime tradition in our community: The Santaland Diaries.

The show is based on a collection of stories from North Carolina native and satirical writer David Sedaris.

In Santaland Diaries, Sedaris wrote about his experience as an elf in Santa’s workshop at a Macy’s one Christmas.

This year, Robb Mann stars in the stage adaptation of the show, which opens Thursday, Nov. 30, at North Front Theatre (formerly City Stage) in downtown Wilmington.

The show is for mature audiences only.

For tickets and showtimes, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.