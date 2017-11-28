Two nights added to Enchanted Airlie schedule

In the interest of accommodating more families, Airlie Gardens is adding two nights to Enchanted Airlie, a New Hanover County holiday tradition that started in 2005.

People can view the lights and hear the festive sounds of the holiday season Dec. 11-12 with two run times each night from 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Enchanted Airlie is a half-mile, self-guided walking tour through the Gardens, which have a spectacular array of lights and holiday displays. Santa Claus will be there as well as a few local food and beverage vendors with hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies, beer, wine and more.

Tickets for Enchanted Airlie will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online here or at the Airlie Gift Shop from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

Call 910-798-7700 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.