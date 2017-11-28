Tickets to Enchanted Airlie sold out - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Tickets to Enchanted Airlie sold out

(Source: Airlie Gardens) (Source: Airlie Gardens)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Airlie Gardens announced it was adding two nights to Enchanted Airlie on Tuesday and by Wednesday, those additional dates were sold out.

Enchanted Airlie is a half-mile, self-guided walking tour through the Gardens, which have a spectacular array of lights and holiday displays. Santa Claus will be there as well as a few local food and beverage vendors with hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies, beer, wine and more.

Tickets for Enchanted Airlie went on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Call 910-798-7700 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly