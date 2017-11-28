Tickets to Enchanted Airlie sold out

Airlie Gardens announced it was adding two nights to Enchanted Airlie on Tuesday and by Wednesday, those additional dates were sold out.

That's it folks! 2017 Enchanted Airlie is officially SOLD OUT! Thanks for the overwhelming support this year! — Airlie Gardens (@airliegardens) November 29, 2017

Enchanted Airlie is a half-mile, self-guided walking tour through the Gardens, which have a spectacular array of lights and holiday displays. Santa Claus will be there as well as a few local food and beverage vendors with hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies, beer, wine and more.

Tickets for Enchanted Airlie went on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Call 910-798-7700 for more information.

