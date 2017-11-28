Make your holiday greeting cards stand out

Professional calligrapher Brooke Helton of Southern Bee Designs is hosting a workshop to teach simple ways to add a little flair to your holiday card. (Source: WECT)

Make your Christmas cards extra special this holiday season.

Professional calligrapher Brooke Helton of Southern Bee Designs is hosting a workshop to teach simple ways to add a little flair to your greeting before you drop it in the mailbox.

The Holiday Envelope Lettering Workshop is Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Belle Vue Wilmington, 20 Princess Street.

