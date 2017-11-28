Pender County Sheriff plans to retire, run for house

Pender County Sheriff Carson Smith informed members of the sheriff's office that he plans to retire at the end of his fourth term next year and instead run for a seat in the NC House of Representatives.

Smith was first elected in 2002 to the office of Sheriff. His term is up next December.

In his email message to staffers, Smith, a registered Republican, said he would run for the District 16 seat, which was recently vacated by Chris Millis. Bob Muller was recently appointed to the position as Millis' replacement. Smith told sheriff's office employees the decision was hard, but one in which he is now content.

To the members of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office:

In 2002 I was given the privilege of putting the word “Sheriff” in front of the name my parents gave me as I began to serve the people of Pender County. I was humbled through several elections that followed to be able to continue that service. I now am coming up on the final year of my fourth term.

The duties entrusted to me I have been able to do only because of you. You, who have worked hard for the people of this county by working long shifts, day and night. You, who have put your lives on the line for the folks who live here. You, who have helped ensure the safety of our neighbors while they were out working, spending time with their families or in their homes sleeping. To the 911 Center staff, animal control officers, court and civil deputies, investigators, IT/Communication staff, jail and jail kitchen staff, office staff, patrol deputies, and school resource officers, thank you for serving with me for these past fifteen years. Your commitment to the people of this county has not gone unnoticed as you are held in high esteem by those you serve.

With all that being said, I come to the part of this message that has been a very hard decision for me but one in which I am content. I will not file to run for sheriff next year. I plan to retire as Sheriff of Pender County at the end of this fourth term on December 3rd, 2018 . I want you to know however that I do plan to file to run for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 16 seat next year and, if elected, continue to serve the people of Pender County to the best of my ability.

While this is an exciting challenge for me, I know that going through an election as employees of a Sheriff’s Office can sometimes be stressful. I ask that through this coming year, as the voters of the county choose the next sheriff, you remember that we are here to serve our citizens. Each and every day we will stay focused to provide the level of service to our community that they expect and that they deserve. We have always done this and I know we will continue it over this upcoming year.

I’m sure my decision will get a little media attention fairly quickly but I wanted to communicate this directly to you first. Thank you for being your part of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and may God bless you and your family in this upcoming year and all the years that follow.

Sheriff Carson Smith