NCDOT to hold public meeting on proposed Market Street upgrades

Wilmington residents interested in learning more about proposed upgrades to Market Street can attend a public meeting held by state transportation officials on Dec. 7.

The project aims to improve connectivity, increase safety and decrease congestion between the CSX Railroad and State Station and the intersection of Market and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway/Eastwood Road.

The Dec. 7 meeting will be held at College Acres Baptist Church on 702 Eastwood Road from 4-7 p.m. No formal presentation will be made, but NC Department of Transportation representatives will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Written comments will also be accepted.

For more information, contact NCDOT Division 3 Design Engineer Krista Kimmel at 910-341-2000 or email khkimmel@ncdot.gov.

