H2GO commissioners convey water and sewer system to Town of Belville

Pictured is an email from Sharon Edmundson, the fiscal management director of the State and Local Government Finance Division, advising H2GO to consult with its bond counsel before taking any action. (Source: WECT)

In an effort to continue construction of a reverse osmosis plant, H2GO commissioners approved conveying the Water and Sewer systems to the Town of Belville.

During a meeting of H2GO's board on Tuesday night at Leland Middle School, Carl Antos, who lost re-election by 18 votes to Bill Beer, brought up the proposal.

“I’m doing something I never imagined (I'd) do by selling H2GO to another municipality,” Antos said. The proposal passed by 3-2 vote.

The resolution passed by H2GO commissioners Tuesday night did not mention any sale price, although it does mention allowing the chairman to "sign An Assignment and Bill of Sale conveying title to the District's personal property to Belville". The Board also approved entering into an "operating agreement with Belville to operate, maintain and manage the Town's Water and Sewer Systems".

This is the first board meeting since the November elections, which shifted the majority of those opposing the building of a reverse osmosis plant.

For the past two years, the board has leaned 3-2 in favor of the plant.

Earlier this month, Beer was elected to the board, ousting incumbent Antos and shifting the power of the board to 3-2 in opposition to the plant.

"The RO plant will take 25,000 people off the Cape Fear River, which polluters have used as a dumping ground for unknown decades," Antos said. "We have no idea what’s going to be found in the Cape Fear River. It would be criminal to put our customers' health at risk when we have a solution to this problem."

Board member Jeff Gerken presented a document from the state advising H2GO and the Town of Belville to consult with the state before taking such action. "

"We cannot reccomend strongly enough that H2GO consult with its bond counsel before taking any action involving its dept or the assets that generate the revenue that supports that debt," wrote Sharon Edmonson, Director, Fiscal Management Section of State and Local Government. "Actions such as those that you are considering may cause the debt to go into a default status, which is surely not your intent. In addition, any transfer of debt will require the approval of the Local Government Commission before such a transfer can occur."

Frank Williams, the chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners, sent a statement about the proposal, labeling it a "November Surprise" and saying it raised a number of concerns:

"This is a major move that directly impacts many thousands of Brunswick County residents, myself included, and tonight was the first time I have heard it even suggested, much less seriously discussed," Williams said. "Such a major change should be enacted with greater transparency than what we have seen here.

"Second, it is important to note that, in situations where the county has assumed the assets of another utility, it does not happen overnight. The process typically begins with a mutually adopted memorandum of understanding and plays out over an extended period of time, typically six months or more, in order to ensure that all important details are considered and properly addressed. Either that did not happen here, or it did so out of the public eye.

"Finally, over the past year, I have heard numerous citizens express their belief and concern that a group of candidates running in this year’s election planned to turn H2GO over to the Town of Leland. While I never believed that to be the case, I assured the Mayor of Belville and others on multiple occasions that I would never support putting any part of Belville, Navassa or unincorporated Brunswick County under the jurisdiction of the Town of Leland’s public utilities. Similarly, I do not support putting any part of Leland, Navassa or unincorporated Brunswick County under a utility system controlled and operated by the Town of Belville. Neither town should use this as an effort to expand its territory and bring citizens outside of its boundaries under their influence."

WECT reached out to Mayor Mike Allen of Belville and Mayor Brenda Bozeman for comments after the meeting. Mayor Bozeman said she wanted to find out more details about the agreement before commenting on what transpired. Mayor Allen said he would not go on-camera tonight, and would get back to us about a news release.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.