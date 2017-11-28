CFPUA work on water leak will force closure of Burnett Blvd.

Part of Burnett Boulevard will be closed Tuesday night as Cape Fear Public Utility Authority crews work on a leaking water service.

According to a CFPUA news release, the closure will begin at the intersection of Burnett and South Front Street and end at Kentucky Avenue starting at 7 p.m. Traffic will be detoured down Kentucky Avenue back to Burnett.

Work in the area is expected to be completed by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

No boil water advisory has been issued.

