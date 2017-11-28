WPD officer returns to full duty after SBI, district attorneys review

A Wilmington police officer has returned to full duty after an officer-involved shooting in September.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, Officer Adam Phillips shot Raymond McGriff twice on Sept. 7 in the 100 block of North Front Street in downtown Wilmington. The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. and was witnessed by several people.

District Attorney Ben David and the State Bureau of Investigation looked into the actions of Phillips during the incident and WPD said it requested the NC Conference of District Attorneys to also review the investigative file to determine if Phillips should be charged.

During that process, interviews were conducted with McGriff, Phillips and multiple witnesses. Video and body camera recordings were reviewed as well as medical records and other documentation.

"After this thorough review, the North Carolina Conference of District Attorney’s determined that Officer Phillips was justified under North Carolina law and used reasonable force on September 7, 2017," the release stated. "On November 27, a letter detailing the facts and laws that went into this decision was provided to Mr. McGriff’s attorney."

McGriff is charged with resisting a public officer, assault on a government official and going armed to the terror of the public. According to his arrest warrant, McGriff "failed to comply with (Phillips') numerous commands of stopping and placing his hands on the wall."

The warrant stated McGriff was "acting erratically and walking around with (his) hand on (his) pistol" before being shot by Phillips.

