Whiteville takes next steps in repairing storm water infrastructure

Whiteville city leaders are taking the next steps to repair stormwater runoff infrastructure.

The city received a $150,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation in May to conduct a stormwater system study.

While awaiting the study’s final results, preliminary findings show undersized pipes and outdated stormwater infrastructure contributed to flooding near downtown, the city said.

According to City Manager Darren Currie, the problems aren’t so much downtown as they are in the outlying areas around downtown. He said the pipes haven’t been updated since about the 1960s when the roads in Whiteville were first paved.

“The water is leaving downtown, and once it leaves downtown, it goes to some of these areas that we’ve identified, and it begins to back up because of the restrictions in the line size (of the pipes)," Currie said. "So once it begins to back up, the lines fill up, surface water continues to build up in the heavy rain and then it has nowhere to go. So, we’ve got to get the outfall. We’ve got to get those areas working properly before we can start working on the interior part right in the downtown.”

Those outlying areas that the study identified include South Canal Street at East Main Street, Todd Lane and West Main Street, Moore Street at West Walter Street and Virgil Street between Lee and Madison streets, according to Currie.

Currie said once the city receives results from the study, which it is anticipating soon, it will apply for $1.4 million from Golden LEAF. This money, Currie says, will be used to fix the infrastructure.

“This is just the first step in trying to identify everything and now we need to work on the problems and how to start solving the problems,” he said.

The changes will help Whiteville deal with future flooding, but Currie said preparing for storms like Hurricane Matthew is almost impossible.

“We will never be able to handle 100 percent of the stormwater runoff that’s created by a storm of the magnitude of Matthew, or even a few smaller storms we’ve had," he said. "But, certainly, it will help. What we’re shooting for is to handle daily storms that we may get, thunderstorms, things of that nature, small tropical storms possibly.”

