Runner honors lifelong friend who died of rare genetic disorder

Johnny Peluso and Michael Covert became close friends in elementary school. (SOURCE: Johnny Peluso)

Johnny Peluso is doing everything he can to honor his best friend, Michael Covert, who died in 2013 from Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare, genetic connective tissue disorder.

Peluso has organized a fundraising night Dec. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Sour Barn Microbrewery in Ogden with live music and a raffle.

Peluso is also training for the 51.4 mile Badwater race in early 2018 to raise money and awareness about EB.

Johnny Peluso and Michael Covert became close friends in elementary school. They shared a lot of the same hobbies – reading comic books, playing video games, and hanging out.

WECT’s Ben Smart will share their story tonight on WECT News. Check back on this article later for expanded details and the full story.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.