CFCC offering international culinary classes

Cape Fear Community College has announced it will offer a new series of continuing education course focused on preparing dishes from around the world.

The Culinary Academy International Series, which begins in January, will consist of four 16-hour culinary classes taught by CFCC Culinary Technology instructor Gwen Gulliksen.

“I am so excited for us to offer these new international classes,” Gulliksen said. “Each week will be like a mini culinary vacation for our students. I look forward to sharing recipes from some of my favorite travels with them and teaching them how easy these delicious dishes are to cook.”

The series will be segmented into four class sessions, each four weeks long. The series will begin in January with Regional French Cuisine, continue in February and March with Regional Italian and Regional Mexican Cuisine, and wraps up in April with Regional Asian Cuisine.

CFCC students can register for each 16-hour class session separately depending on their interests. Classes will meet on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Union Station culinary lab. Additional details can be found here or by calling CFCC Community Enrichment at 910-362-7199.

