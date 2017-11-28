Leland considering volunteer program to help police

The town of Leland is considering a volunteer program for the police department. (Source: Raycom Media)

Those interested in helping law enforcement may get their chance soon in the town of Leland.

On Thursday's council agenda, members will discuss approving a volunteer program for the police department, which would be the first of its kind for the town. The volunteers would assist sworn officers and civilians who work for the department with projects in the community. Prospective volunteers would need to sign a confidentiality agreement to work alongside officers.

According to the proposal to council members, the program would improve responsiveness and the level of service offered to the community.

Council will discuss the proposed resolution Thursday.

