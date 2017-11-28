My turn: shining light on abuse and harassment

We are currently in the midst of what I believe is a culturally significant event… shining light on abuse and harassment of vulnerable members of our society in all walks of life.

The sexual harassment allegations levied against members of Congress, members of the media and Hollywood heavy hitters are messy. It’s difficult to speak about for some…and apparently far from over.

One of the more disturbing aspects for me is how Congress appears to be handling its own workplace complaints with the Congressional Office of Compliance.

For any situation brought up by an employer in our nation’s capital, there’s currently a mandatory 30 days of counseling.

That’s often followed by another 30 days of mediation. That amounts to a minimum of two months before a person can even file an official complaint to get an investigation started. And during this process, the employee continues to report to work, quite possibly alongside the person they are accusing.

On top of this unnecessary delay, many settlements are kept confidential. Theoretically, a valid complaint could be resolved and no one, including other or future employees, would be any wiser to the fact there ever was an issue.

I understand the need for privacy. But if these misdeeds are being settled in this manner and with taxpayer money, this archaic system has to go.

