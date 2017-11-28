County to break ground on new library

The New Hanover County Library will break ground on its new Pine Valley branch on Wednesday. (Source: New Hanover County Library)

The New Hanover County Library will break ground on its new Pine Valley branch on Wednesday.

The new library, located at 3802 South College Road, will be 19,541 square feet and will serve more than 114,664 residents who live in a five-mile radius of the location.

The library will replace the existing Myrtle Grove Library, and will offer additional parking and expanded space for learning resources, library programs and services, and community meetings.

A ground breaking ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m on Wednesday. Construction will begin following the groundbreaking and is expected to be complete in early 2019.

Library services will continue at the Myrtle Grove location until the Pine Valley Library opens.

