Publix in Ogden set to open

The new Publix Supermarket in the Ogden Marketplace shopping center is set to open Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

The new Publix Supermarket in the Ogden Marketplace shopping center is set to open Wednesday morning.

The grand opening ceremony and ribbing cutting will take place at 7:00 a.m. at 7144 Market St.

This will be only the second Publix in the Wilmington area.

For more information about the opening and Publix, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.