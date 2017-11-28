Publix in Hampstead set to open

The new Publix Supermarket in the Ogden Marketplace shopping center is set to open Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

The new Publix Supermarket in the Ogden Marketplace shopping center is set to open Wednesday morning.

The grand opening ceremony and ribbing cutting will take place at 7:00 a.m. at 7144 Market St..

This will be the first Publix in the Hampstead area and only the second in Wilmington.

For more information on about the opening and Publix click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.