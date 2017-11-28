N.Y. man wanted on charges from 2004 extradited to Columbus Co.

A man wanted in connection to crimes in Whiteville in 2004 was arrested in New York and brought back to Columbus County. (Source: Raycom Media)

A man who allegedly shot at law enforcement officers in 2004 was arrested in New York and brought back to Columbus County.

Officers with the Whiteville Police Department brought Dane Justice Morgan of Staten Island, N.Y., from the Queens Criminal Courthouse to Whiteville this week on a fugitive warrant issued by the Governor's Office.

Morgan has been charged with assault on government officials, possession of a firearm by a conflicted felon, flee to elude arrest and going armed to the terror of the public.

His bond was set at $403,500 bond.

According to WPD officials, officers responded to a report of a fight and a subject with a gun at a gas station at 207 N. JK Powell Blvd. in 2004. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived but they were able to later locate his vehicle.

The suspect refused to stop for police and a pursuit began that continued outside the city limits. The Columbus County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit.

Officers said that Morgan fired a weapon toward them several times during the chase before his vehicle crashed. An assault rifle was recovered at the scene.

WPD officials said that Morgan also has outstanding warrants from Bladen and Robeson counties.

