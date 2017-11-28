SENTENCED: Man pleads guilty to armed robbery, kidnapping, other charges

Jamie Collins, of Calabash, pleaded guilty to several charges in Brunswick County Superior Court and was sentenced to 7.5 to 10 years in prison. (Source: District Attorney's Office)

Collins was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary after he and some other people committed an armed robbery at a home in Ocean Isle Beach.

The District Attorney's Office said Collins was armed when he forced himself into the home and held two young women in the home and one young man outside at gunpoint. They were not seriously injured.

According to arrest warrants, the group was armed with a handgun and stole $4,600 worth electronics, jewelry, and purses.

Collins’ co-defendant, and brother, Jeffrey Collins has already pleaded guilty to his role in the armed robbery and home invasion. Jeffrey Collins is currently serving his prison sentence in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

