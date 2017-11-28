Flytrap Brewery serving up a pint for a purpose on Giving Tuesday

Flytrap Brewing in downtown Wilmington will donate $1 from each beer you purchase to local non-profits. (Source: WECT)

After a weekend full of buying holiday gifts for the family, Giving Tuesday encourages many to focus on supporting charities.

Flytrap Brewery, located in downtown Wilmington, will donate a portion of it's Tuesday sales to nearly 30 different non-profits.

The brewery is calling the campaign "Pick Your Pint's Purpose."

Essentially, $1 from each beer you purchase goes towards the listed non-profits of your choosing.

The brewery opens from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

