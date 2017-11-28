Man accused of raping child in 2012

A man is accused of raping a child five years ago in Tabor City.

Luis Maldonado, 22, was arrested Monday by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and charged with first-degree rape.

According to the sheriff's office, the charge stems from an incident that occurred in 2012 when the victim was under the age of 13.

He was booked under a $25,000 bond.

