ALDI in Leland to open Dec. 7

The ALDI grocery store location in Leland is scheduled to open Thursday, Dec. 7. (Source: WECT)

The ALDI grocery store location in Leland is scheduled to open Thursday, Dec. 7.

The store is located at the corner of Ploof Road and Hwy. 17 in a new commercial development called Leland Town Center.

“The town of Leland is excited that ALDI has selected Leland to be the location of its third store in the Cape Fear Region. This is just another example of the attention that our growing town is getting from national retailers,” said Gary Vidmar, Leland’s Economic and Community Development Director.

The store originally was scheduled to open in September or October before work on the location a snag.

The developer, Pelican Property Holdings, had to make lane and road improvements after a traffic impact analysis was required by the NC Department of Transportation for the 63-acre tract of land between Ploof Road and Oceangate.

ALDI's also has locations in Wilmington on College Road and Market Street.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.