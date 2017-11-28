Town Council discusses stalled Carolina Beach Lake dredging project

Carolina Beach Town Council met Tuesday morning to discuss options to move forward with the Carolina Beach Lake dredging project.

Town Manager Michael Cramer updated council members on the suspension of the project's contract, discussion with the Military Ocean Terminal at Sunny Point, environmental testing, and efforts to find a secondary disposal site.

The project has been on hold since Aug. 29, after the town lost the ability to dump material at the Military Ocean Terminal at Sunny Point.

Cramer said last month that the town originally had permission to dump at the site, but miscommunication on the exact location of the dredged material prompted the Army to stop the process.

Cramer said that MOTSU officials gave the town guidelines, and said that Carolina Beach must remove all spoils from the dredging project from the site within three to five years. Cramer added that at the end of the lease, MOTSU officials said the property would have to be returned to its previous condition.

Neighbors living near the Lake asked council members what will happen to equipment that has sat idly since the project was stopped.

Cramer said that the town is currently working to clean up the site, allowing for better walking access for upcoming holiday events. He said he hopes large equipment will be moved by the end of next week.

More than a dozen residents came to the workshop to hear council's update. Mayor Dan Wilcox reminded attendees that there would be no public comment period, and that it was unlikely that any action would be taken.

Council also discussed possible changes to rules and regulations for visitors to Freeman Park. Cramer went through several proposed phases that would better mitigate trash, restroom facilities and overall beach goer behavior.

Council member Steve Shuttleworth proposed closing the northernmost part of the park past a set time at night as a way to reduce trash in the area. Councilmembers decided to discuss changes further with public input at their upcoming meetings.

