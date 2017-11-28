VIDEO: Masked men break into convenience store

Surveillance video captured four masked men breaking into a Brunswick County convenience store early Monday.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., the foursome is seen running through the parking lot at Tommy’s Mini Mart, located on Mount Misery Road. Seconds later, two of the men, one armed with a hammer and the other a crowbar, begin to smash and kick the front door, which eventually set off the store’s alarm.

After crawling through the smashed door, video shows one man pick up the cash register and slam it on the ground. He then apparently took an unknown amount from the register, while the other three men rifled through other cabinets behind the counter.

Alarm still blaring, the four ran back out through the busted front door less than a minute after they first entered.

According to the incident report, $150 in currency was taken from the register. The suspects also took 14 cartons and 20 packs of cigarettes.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

