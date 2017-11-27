City of Wilmington gets more public input on North Waterfront Park plans

A plan for the future North Waterfront Park would include green space and lots of shade. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Dozens came out to City Hall Monday night to give their input on the latest plans for the future North Waterfront Park.

The park will be located along the northern waterfront in downtown Wilmington near the Isabelle Holmes Bridge.

In 2014, the city hosted a public engagement campaign to get community input for the park.

Many of those initial requests focused on a need for open space, shade, concert facilities, and family-friendly spaces.

The city took those suggestions and created a master plan, which was passed by city council last spring.

Monday, the city asked community members for their input once again, this time on two potential options for the park.

Director of Community Services Department Amy Beatty explained both options offer most of the same amenities, but with different layouts.

"All of the features that were identified in the master plan are in both concepts so we're really asking people to tell us where they like to see things, what they think flows better, what they think would be better for safety, and function of the park," she said. "But the same elements are in both of the concept designs."

Downtown resident David Buckles was impressed with the way the city used public input to create the plans.

"It's going to be great to have the performance venue. We're looking forward to that. We love going to concerts,” Buckles said. “We like having destinations for riding our bikes. We ride our bikes quite a bit in the city so it would be nice to have space to ride to, walk around. We also have a boat, and we see that they're planning temporary mooring so it's yet another way to really make use of the river in the city."

The $20 million park will feature a Live Nation concert venue, a child’s play area, splash pad, green space, and gardens.

The park will be open to the public at all times, though the concert venue will be sectioned off at times for special events.

“It’s vitally important for city staff to make the public aware that this is a park first and foremost," Beatty said. "When there’s not a concert or community gathering event going on in the park, the entire park is open and accessible, available for casual use as well as other programmed aspects of the park like fitness classes, field trips.”

While the plans were mostly met with excitement, some had concerns over parking issues.

“Parking is always a concern, and we don’t really see any facilities for parking right now," Buckles said. "I understand in the future development there might be some mixed-use development with parking included, which would be good.”

Beatty said the city is working on ways to address potential problems.

“We’re taking the need for parking very seriously," she said. "Our goal is to work with surrounding private developers on the undeveloped portions surrounding the park to build additional parking garages that will be available for both private uses and the public during those large-scale events.”

If you did not make it to Monday's meeting, you can still give your input by taking the city’s online survey.

