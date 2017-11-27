Working from home is the new job trend

Telecommuting is exploding with nearly a quarter of employees now doing some or all of their work from home. (Source: NPN)

Working from home is the new normal for a growing number of Americans.

Like Kristin Harrington. She works hard as a full-time employee and a full-time mom, but she does it all without getting in the car.

“I can flex my own hours,” Harrington said. “And as long as I’m able to get my work done then everything is fine.”

Maura Thomas, author of Work Without Walls says it’s easy to see why.

“No commute,” Thomas said. “You save all that frustration. Wardrobe expenses, car expenses, fewer sick days because you’re not exposed to airborne illnesses.”

In fact, a recent study found a cultural shift in which the idea of “work” is being detached from the idea of a workplace. While the study found this has led to significantly higher levels of job satisfaction, it can also come with a cost: the inability to clock out when the workday is done.

The study found 39 percent of remote workers routinely work extra time, compared to only 24 percent of office workers.

“There’s a barrage all day long of email and voicemail and instant message and text messages,” Thomas said. “It’s difficult to just turn that off.”

But, turning off is key to long-term success. You need to allow for things like exercise, sleep and family.

“I have the best of both worlds,” Harrington said. “I get to be a mom, and I get to generate full-time income.”

