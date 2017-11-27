CFPUA's Ogden Park station may look different, but will stay open

With colder temperatures coming to our area, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is taking measures to ensure the water station stays open and accessible to residents.

In a CFPUA news release sent Monday, the utility said those measures may affect the appearance of the water station, but it remains open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in Ogden Park.

CFPUA also said in the release that it is not affiliated with a Greensboro-based lab that may mail CFPUA customers a request for tap water samples. DVR Labs, c/o Carolina Fresh Water, may send the requests.

"CFPUA is not affiliated with DVR Labs, nor are we familiar with their qualifications to test drinking water," CFPUA said in the release. "Proper water sampling requires testers to follow strict protocols to avoid sample contamination, and not all labs have the expertise to test for all compounds — especially unregulated compounds."

Water test results at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant have been released for Nov. 8 and 13 and levels of GenX remain below the NC Department of Health and Human Services' health goal of 140 parts per trillion.

GenX levels in finished or treated water on Nov. 8 were 29 ppt and 41 ppt on Nov. 13.

