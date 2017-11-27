Yelp recommends spots for a java jolt so you can jingle all the way through the holidays

Don't talk to us before our cup of coffee. (Source: WECT)

It takes a lot of energy to make through the holidays but you don't have to do it alone.

A friendly cup of joe is never too far away.

Lenzie Grainger, Wilmington’s Yelp Ambassador, joined us on WECT News First at Four Monday to talk about some of the cozy places you can pop into to grab some coffee.

She highlighted two spots that Yelpers recommend.

Luna Caffe, 604 Castle St, Wilmington

Will Chacon and Nina Hayhurst-Chacon, both UNCW graduates, opened Luna Caffe in 2013.

Grainger highlighted one of Luna's specialties, a Chai-Matcha Latte, which is made from chai spices and organic matcha, milk and Saigon cinnamon. You can get it hot or iced.

Bespoke Coffee & Dry Goods, 202 Princess St, Wilmington

A place for your coffee fix during the day, with adult beverages, including beer and wine, offered at night.

Bespoke’s specialty drink, the Black & Tan, is the most caffeinated beverage at the shop.

It is made with four shots of Counter Culture espresso and served with almond milk and a hint of agave, over ice.

