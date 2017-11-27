State orders Chemours to provide bottled water to 34 more well owners

Test results released Monday by the NC Department of Environmental Quality measured concentrations of GenX, PFOA and PFOS at Chemours’ wastewater discharge outfall and five drinking water treatment plants in the Lower Cape Fear.

Concentrations of GenX were below the NC Department of Health and Human Services' health goal of 140 parts per trillion in finished drinking water at International Paper, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, and the Northwest Brunswick and Pender County utility water treatment plants.

Levels for PFOA and PFOS were below the Environmental Protection Agency’s 70 parts per trillion health goal at all locations tested Oct. 6-12.

The latest round of surface water results includes testing for an expanded list of chemical compounds. Of those, only PFOA, PFOS and GenX have established health goals. DEQ said will continue to conduct water quality monitoring in the Cape Fear River and will release the results of testing as soon as they are available.

State officials also released the latest results of private well testing near Chemours and DEQ has directed the company to provide bottled water to 34 more well owners near the company’s Fayetteville Works facility. Preliminary test results from the company’s expanded sampling show GenX above the state’s provisional health goal in residential drinking wells.

In mid-October, Chemours expanded its sampling to 450 parcels one mile from the facility’s property boundary. Of those sampled, the state has verified results for 107 wells that were tested Oct. 11-19 and 48 showed detections of GenX below the health goal. Twenty-five wells showed no detections of GenX.

There are now 85 residential well owners living near Chemours’ Fayetteville Works site who are receiving bottled water because of GenX detections above the provisional state health goal. The expanded sampling will include more than twice as many wells as the sampling conducted by Chemours and DEQ.

On Nov. 20, DEQ officials met with representatives from Bladen and Cumberland counties and discussed alternative water solutions. Both counties and the state are looking into several long-term water solutions, including digging deeper wells, installing water filters on homes or running water lines to residents whose wells tested above the state’s drinking water health goal.

More information about the state’s ongoing testing and investigation of fluorinated compounds can be found by clicking here.

