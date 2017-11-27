Man narrowly escapes injury in Whiteville shooting

A Whiteville man narrowly escaped injury after several gunshots were fired into his vehicle outside an apartment complex late Sunday night.

According to a news release from the Whiteville Police Department, the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. at the Saw Mill Apartments off West Hay Street.

Edward Shipman told officers he was sitting in his vehicle outside the apartment complex when someone drove up, got out the car, and began opening fire. Shipman said his vehicle was struck several times by bullets but he was uninjured.

Police said several other cars were struck by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

