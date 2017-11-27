Are you considering a pet as a present this Christmas?

Would a pet make a perfect gift this Christmas? What you'll want to consider. (Source: WECT)

Each year, your child's Christmas list is filled with that year's hottest toys but there's one thing that seems to stand the test of time: kids asking Santa for a new puppy or kitten.

But before you send that letter off to the North Pole, there are some things you should talk about beforehand.

Cheryl Munizza with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs joins us on WECT News First at Four Monday to talk about what you'll want to consider.

She said don't make an emotional purchase; better to consider all the ramifications of dog ownership and adopt/buy the pet after the holidays.

With so many pets in shelters, future pet owners should always good to consider adoption.

Be sure to consider the type, size, breed, personality, age and any medical needs of the dog.

Discuss with your family who will be responsible for the care (parents should always consider that they will be the "fall back" care giver when the gift is for a child).

Also, think about how will this purchase effect the family financially (food, yearly shots/meds, emergency medical treatment, boarding)?

