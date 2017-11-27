New wound care clinic opens at NHRMC

Patients in need of wound care can get advanced treatment in Wilmington with the opening of the New Hanover Regional Medical Center's Wound Care Clinic.

The clinic opened on Monday, according to a news release from the hospital.

“Between five and seven million Americans experience at least one form of a non-healing wound annually and the incidence of these wounds is increasing by approximately 10 percent each year,” NHRMC Medical director W. Borden Hooks III, M.D., said in a statement. “Our care team made up of physicians, surgeons, nurses and technicians will determine why wounds are not healing and develop individual treatment plans to maximize healing and relief.”

NHRMC's Wound Care Clinic provides treatment options that include hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO), which promotes healing by increasing the level of oxygen in the tissue and improving the healing efficiency of the white blood cells. HBO therapy is administered in a hyperbaric chamber that delivers 100 percent oxygen with increased atmospheric pressure, stimulating the body’s natural healing responses.

Patients undergoing this type of therapy have complete privacy in comfortable, individual chambers equipped with televisions and headphones.

Wounds treated by the clinic include: slow-to-heal or non-healing wounds; foot or leg ulcers or wounds; open surgical wounds; non-healing skin grafts or surgical flaps, internal injuries or open wounds from radiation therapy; bone infection (osteomyelitis); acute traumatic and crush injuries; burns; and necrotizing (dead tissue) infections. Patients can be referred by another provider or self-refer.

The NHRMC's Wound Care Clinic is located at 2259 South 17th Street in Wilmington.

For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call 910-662-8600 or the Wound Care Clinic website.

