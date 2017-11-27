WPD receives Gold Standard Assessment accreditation

The Wilmington Police Department was recently awarded the Gold Standard Assessment accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. (Source: WECT)

This credential is one of the highest achievements law enforcement agencies can receive.

“This accreditation reaffirms our commitment to protecting the citizens of our community through traditional and innovative policing strategies,” WPD Chief Ralph Evangelous said. “We are very proud to be among the top law enforcement agencies in the country.”

CALEA conducted a thorough review of the department, received comments from the public and reviewed WPD's practices over the last three years.

“The Assessment Team was impressed by all the positive comments received from the community, other law enforcement agencies, as well as the positive attitude displayed within the organization,” Assessment Team Leader James Fox said of WPD.

