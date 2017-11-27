Wilmington continues downtown planning meetings

The City of Wilmington will continue plans for the future of downtown during a public meeting on Tuesday night. (Source: WECT)

The meeting will focus on the downtown core commercial district, historic Wilmington, and north waterfront neighborhoods.

Residents are encouraged to come to the basement of the Hannah Block Community Arts Center, located at 102 S. Second St. starting at 6 p.m.

This is the fourth of five downtown neighborhood areas to give input for a detailed plan for the greater downtown area that will supplement the city’s adopted Create Wilmington Comprehensive Plan.

