Local businesses turn to Cyber Monday to compete against chain retailers

Small Business Saturday marks one of the biggest years for shops across the United States. "For us, it is actually priceless," Kim Lake, owner of Mug and Pia in Landfall Center said. "In those years [since American Express started Small Business Saturday] it has caught on really really well," Pam Beam, owner of A Proper Garden added.

Small Business Saturday marks one of the biggest years for shops across the United States. "For us, it is actually priceless," Kim Lake, owner of Mug and Pia in Landfall Center said. "In those years [since American Express started Small Business Saturday] it has caught on really really well," Pam Beam, owner of A Proper Garden added.

Small businesses, like Mug and Pia, have adapted to the popularity of online shopping by developing their own websites. (Source: WECT)

Small businesses, like Mug and Pia, have adapted to the popularity of online shopping by developing their own websites. (Source: WECT)

First comes Black Friday with the big brick and mortar retail stores offering discounts on dozens of items to kick off the holiday season.

Then comes Small Business Saturday which encourages shoppers to spend locally.

While it marks one of the biggest shopping days of the year, many small businesses are turning to Cyber Monday to increase their revenue.

Beloved Boutique in downtown Wilmington is using Cyber Monday to reach vacationers who may have visited the shop at one time or another and aren't in town anymore. The owner says promoting the business through social media has really paid off.

The owner of Camillions at Chandlers Warf also said participating in Cyber Monday helps the store compete with big chain stores.

The store has already seen orders come in from across the country.



It wasn't just retailers joining in on the Cyber Monday discounts, some restaurants jumped in on the deals. Wake N Bake Donuts used the opportunity to sell store merchandise online at a lower cost.

The Associated Press is reporting that shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.

Taking it one step further, more people are expected to use their phones to shop this year, instead of desktop computers.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.