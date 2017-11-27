US 17 reopens after vehicle crashes into light pole, Hampstead business

A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
Trump has been criticized for the slur against Sen. Elizabeth Warren since he first used it during his presidential campaign.More >>
Trump has been criticized for the slur against Sen. Elizabeth Warren since he first used it during his presidential campaign.More >>
LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a confederate officer.More >>
LSU will change the name of Raphael Semmes Road which runs in front of the Student Union. The road was named after a confederate officer.More >>
A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area. Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week.More >>
A mother in North Carolina has reported her 9-year-old son as missing, and she believes he may be in the Myrtle Beach or Surfside Beach area. Gregg James Ullrich was reported missing from the Charlotte suburb Mint Hill, by his mother last week.More >>