US 17 reopens after vehicle crashes into light pole, Hampstead business

Both northbound and southbound lanes of US 17 in Pender County have reopened after a vehicle apparently slammed into a Hampstead business Monday morning.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on US 17 between Averys and Williams Store roads in the Hampstead area.

A photo submitted by a viewer shows a vehicle after it crashed into Hampstead Furniture and Mattress. A light pole was also damaged in the wreck leaving power lines laying across US 17.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

According to Tommy Batson, assistant director for Pender County Emergency Management, Duke Energy crews were at the scene and were working to fix the light pole. As of 2:30 p.m., Duke Energy outage maps indicate over 400 people are without power in the area.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of US 17 were closed so crews could work to clear the scene. As of 3:30 p.m., US 17 has been reopened to motorists. Expect additional delays as lingering traffic congestion remains in the area.

We've reached out to the State Highway Patrol for more details about what caused the accident.

