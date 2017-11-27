Night vision glasses can keep you safe behind the wheel

Kara Miller was just 30 when she started struggling to see while driving at night. A family member suggested she get night vision glasses. (Source: NPN)

Kara Miller was just 30 when she started struggling to see while driving at night. A family member offered some advice.

“My grandmother told me about these glasses and I tried them out and was very pleasantly surprised,” Miller said.

Her glasses are among several night vision brands on the market, from Foster Grant to Sharper Image, and a lot of smaller brands, as well, at every price point. They’re made to dull the glare from oncoming headlights and streetlights.

“These glasses may not be the most fashionable things, but they are helpful,” Miller said.

Dr. Andrew Iwach, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a glaucoma specialist in San Francisco, says it’s not all that clear whether night vision glasses are helpful. He says these tinted glasses could actually cut down on visibility for some people.

“Fundamentally, the concept is when it's dark outside, the more light that your eye has to process, the better,” Dr. Iwach said. “Any potential solution that reduces the amount of light, whether it's through introducing color or polarization, that can lead to more problems than help.”

While at least one study shows these glasses can help some who have night blindness, Dr. Iwach says there are other options to try first.

“Make sure you get a baseline examination if you haven't been seen by an ophthalmologist by age 40,” Dr. Iwach said.

Get a prescription if needed, and then take a closer look at your car’s windshield, inside and out.

“Oftentimes people will go into the gas station, clean their windshield on the outside but on the inside, over time you can actually develop a fine film of debris, which can actually induce quite a bit of glare,” Dr. Iwach said.

Miller stands by her special shades, planning to keep them on, especially at night.

Copyright 2017 NPN. All rights reserved.