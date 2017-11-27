AMBER ALERT: New photos released in search for missing Onslow County toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County. (Source: WITN)

Officials are working to determine if the child depicted in the image is missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods (Source: FBI)

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifiying the woman and the child depicted in the image (Source: FBI).

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.

She is about 2-feet-9 and weighs around 30 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Amber Alert states this is a child abduction case and the abductor was unknown at the time the alert was issued.

Late Tuesday evening, the FBI released surveillance images of a woman and a child taken from a Wal-Mart in Morehead City.

According to a release, the images were captured at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Officials are working to determine if the child in the images is Mariah.

They are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman and the child.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI held a press conference Tuesday afternoon, making a plea to the community to continue searching for the girl.

"Mariah is a member of our community, and we will use every possible means to bring her home," said Sheriff Hans Miller, emphasizing that time is important in this type of case. "Every second counts when a child is missing, especially after the cold night we just had. A detailed timeline is crucial in helping us find this little girl."

Several agencies are working together in an effort to bring Mariah home.

In addition to many state and local resources, the FBI has brought in the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) team. This is a group of highly trained and experienced subject-matter experts on missing child cases.

The FBI has created a new missing person poster that will be featured on its social media sites.

"This is a very fresh investigation, and there are certain things that we have to maintain close hold or confidential. So that is going to come out in the long run but not at this time because investigative details must maintain confidentiality," Miller said.

Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement.

According to WITN, the girl was last seen Monday around 6:45 a.m. at her home on Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.

WITN is reporting investigators seem interested in a trash can outside of the home and have removed it from the scene.

The media outlet is reporting Melissa Hunter, Mariah's grandmother, says Mariah's mother put the girl to bed at their home and she checked on her about 9 or 10 p.m. Hunter says the mother went to check on Mariah Monday morning, but she was gone.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office has interviewed the girl's mother and her live-in boyfriend, who said he saw Mariah around midnight.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit is assisting with the search, according to WITN.

"Our intention is to search everything that we can search. We've been very active, but as the investigation goes on, we continue to search in expanding circles," Miller said.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Onslow County Sheriff's Office immediately at 910-455-3113, Crime Stoppers at 910-938-2373 or call 911 or *HP. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. WITN contributed to this report.