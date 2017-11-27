AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for missing toddler in Onslow County

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County. (Source: WITN)

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.

She is about 2'9", weighing around 30 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to WITN, the girl was last seen around 6:45 a.m. at her home on Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville. The media outlet is reporting Melissa Hunter, Mariah's grandmother, says the mother put Mariah to bed at their home and she checked on her about 9 or 10 p.m. Hunter says this morning the mother went to check on her and Mariah was gone.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office has interviewed the girl's mother and her live-in boyfriend.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit is assisting with the search, according to WITN.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Onslow County Sheriff immediately at (910) 455-3113, or call 911 or *HP.

