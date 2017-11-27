AMBER ALERT: Authorities continue search for missing toddler in Onslow County

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County. (Source: WITN)

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.

She is about 2'9", weighing around 30 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Amber Alert states this is a child abduction case and the abductor was unknown at the time the alert was issued.

According to WITN, the girl was last seen around 6:45 a.m. at her home on Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.

WITN is reporting investigators seem interested in a trash can outside of the home and have removed it from the scene.

The media outlet is reporting Melissa Hunter, Mariah's grandmother, says the mother put Mariah to bed at their home and she checked on her about 9 or 10 p.m. Hunter says the mother went to check on Mariah Monday morning, but she was gone.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office has interviewed the girl's mother and her live-in boyfriend, who said he saw Mariah around midnight.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit is assisting with the search, according to WITN.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Onslow County Sheriff immediately at (910) 455-3113, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. WITN contributed to this report.