What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Hotdog

Chicken Sandwich

California Blend Veggies

Tater Tots

Honeydew Melon

Brunswick County

Beef or Cheese Nachos

Mexican Corn

Spicy Pintos

Taco Topping

Mixed Fruit

Columbus County

Chicken Filet

Sloppy Joe

Mixed Fruit

Sweet Potato Fries

Black-eyed Peas

Milk

Duplin County

Beef or Chicken Soft Tacos

With Lettuce, Cheese & Salsa

Fiesta Black Beans

Whole Kernel Corn

Pear Cup

New Hanover County

Chicken Filet Sandwich

Baked Spaghetti

Breadstick

Lima Beans

Roasted Potatoes

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Fish Sticks

Mac & Cheese

Chicken Nuggets

Ham & Cheese Chef Salad

Roll

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Green Beans

Baby Carrots

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Raisins

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Domino’s Smart Pizza

Sloppy Joe

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Potato Roaster

Carrot Dippers

Strawberry Cup

Ice Cream

Powered by Frankly