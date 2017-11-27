Pender County man pleads guilty to deadly 2015 wreck

A Pender County man has pleaded guilty to charges related to a DWI crash in 2015 that claimed the life of another man.

Richard Joseph Constantineau Jr., 50, of Rocky Point, entered a guilty plea to felony death by motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor possession of schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 120 months and a maximum of 177 months in prison, but will be credited for the two years he has already spent in jail.

Constantineau also will have all driving privileges revoked after he gets out of prison.

Charges of second-degree murder and reckless driving were dropped as part of the plea.

The fatal wreck occurred on Dec. 22, 2015, in Burgaw. Constantineau was traveling north on US 117 near NC 133 in a Ford truck when he crossed the center line and hit a Buick driven by Ronald Eugene Larson, 59, of Rocky Point, head-on.

Larson died at the scene while his wife, Sandra, survived and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Constantineau’s truck caught fire following the wreck, but he was successfully pulled from the vehicle and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was later transferred to the burn unit at UNC Chapel Hill.

Investigators said Constantineau was impaired at the time of the collision.

“I wish I would have died," Constantineau said in court Monday. "I suffered a terrible addiction. I am so sorry to Stephanie and Mr. Larson.

“I need resources to get better and I need help. I pray for both families every day of my life. This is a burden I have to carry every day with this.”

This wasn't the first time Constantineau was charged in an accident like this.

In 2010, he crossed the center line on Highway 211 in Brunswick County and hit a vehicle head-on, killing 23-year-old Stephanie Heath of Supply.

Constantineau's blood sample was never taken at the scene, even though he reportedly admitted to taking methadone earlier in the day.

Despite the deadly nature of the accident, Constantineau was able to plead to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in 2013 and was sentenced to 75 days in jail.

Kim and Ray Heath, the parents of Stephanie Heath, were in court Monday to support the Larson family.

