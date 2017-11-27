School system fears repeal of net neutrality

The FCC will vote on the repeal of net neutrality on Dec. 14, 2017.

The FCC will vote on the repeal of net neutrality on Dec. 14, 2017.

What is 'net neutrality' and why are you hearing about it?

What is 'net neutrality' and why are you hearing about it?

As the Federal Communications Commission considers repealing net neutrality protections, one school system has a list of growing concerns about the impact it could have on their students. (Source: Pixabay)

As the Federal Communications Commission considers repealing net neutrality protections, one school system has a list of growing concerns about the impact it could have on their students.

Acacia Dixon, director of Instructional Technology for Brunswick County Schools, said her department worries their internet could slow down inside the schools and cost more if the FCC gets rid of the protections.

Net neutrality treats broadband as a utility and prevents providers from blocking, slowing down, or charging customers more for content.

Net neutrality: What you need to know

WECT's Connor DelPrete will share the school system's concerns and explain how this decision could impact your wallet tonight on WECT.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.