Leland man accused of firing gun into occupied mobile home

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.
