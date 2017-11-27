Leland man accused of firing gun into occupied mobile home

A Leland man is accused of firing a handgun at into an occupied mobile home earlier this month.

Mark Twain Patrick II, 31, was arrested on Friday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property, two counts of injury to real property and two counts of injury to personal property.

According to arrests warrants, the charges stem from incidents that took place on Nov. 11. Patrick is accused of firing a gun at a home in the 3300 block of Sandy Hills Drive in Leland while two people were inside.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to online records, Patrick has posted a $35,000 bond.

