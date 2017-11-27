Brunswick Co. releases latest GenX test results

Test results for samples taken earlier this month show GenX levels below the state's established threshold in the Brunswick County water supply, according to county officials. (Source: Pixabay)

Samples taken from the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Nov. 2 shows GenX levels of 46.5 parts per trillion in the raw water source and 41.6 ppt on the finished water source.

Samples taken from the plant on Nov. 9 show levels of 43.5 in the raw water source and 33.2 in the finished water source.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services has established a health goal of 140 ppt in drinking water.

