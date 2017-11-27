Two men arrested in Wrightsville Beach on rape, kidnapping charges

Genell Stephenson and Harvey Fred Williams (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

Two men arrested in Wrightsville Beach on Sunday each face a dozen charges, including rape and kidnapping.

According to online records, Genell Stephenson, 33, and Harvey Fred Williams, 35, have been charged with:

two counts of second-degree rape

two counts of second-degree kidnapping

two counts of crimes against nature

two counts of assault on a female

two counts of interfering with emergency communication

possession of cocaine

possession of drug paraphernalia

Both were booked on $525,000 bonds.

