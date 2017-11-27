Two men arrested in Wrightsville Beach on rape, kidnapping charg - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Two men arrested in Wrightsville Beach on rape, kidnapping charges

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Two men arrested in Wrightsville Beach on Sunday each face a dozen charges, including rape and kidnapping.

According to online records, Genell Stephenson, 33, and Harvey Fred Williams, 35, have been charged with:

  • two counts of second-degree rape
  • two counts of second-degree kidnapping
  • two counts of crimes against nature
  • two counts of assault on a female
  • two counts of interfering with emergency communication
  • possession of cocaine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Both were booked on $525,000 bonds.

