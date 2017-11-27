Two displaced after fire on Barnett Ave. - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Two people have been displaced after a structure fire on Barnett Ave. Sunday night.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived at 2110 Barnett Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in less than an hour.

