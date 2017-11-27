Two displaced after fire on Barnett Ave.

Two people have been displaced after a structure fire on Barnett Ave. Sunday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived at 2110 Barnett Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in less than an hour.

WFD on scene of a single residential structure fire at 2110 Barnett ave. Smoke and flames visible upon arrival. Heavy fire charlie side(rear). Fire is extinguished at this time, two residents displaced. Red cross notified, fire investigators responding to scene. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) November 27, 2017

