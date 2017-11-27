Two displaced after accidental fire on Barnett Avenue Sunday night

Two people have been displaced after a structure fire on Barnett Ave. Sunday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

Investigators say improperly discarded smoking materials are to blame for a house fire in Wilmington Sunday night that displaced two people.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived at 2110 Barnett Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in less than an hour.

WFD on scene of a single residential structure fire at 2110 Barnett ave. Smoke and flames visible upon arrival. Heavy fire charlie side(rear). Fire is extinguished at this time, two residents displaced. Red cross notified, fire investigators responding to scene. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) November 27, 2017

As of Monday morning, damage estimates weren't available.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.