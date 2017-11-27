Two displaced after accidental fire on Barnett Avenue Sunday night

Two displaced after accidental fire on Barnett Avenue Sunday nig - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Investigators say improperly discarded smoking materials are to blame for a house fire in Wilmington Sunday night that displaced two people.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived at 2110 Barnett Ave. shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in less than an hour.

As of Monday morning, damage estimates weren't available.

