One person burned in early morning fire

One person was sent to the hospital with burns after an early morning house fire in Wilmington.

The fire broke out at a home on 414 South 8th at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to a tweet by the WFD, the resident received burns to their face, hands and inhalation burns.

They were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The Wilmington fire chief tells our crew on the scene that investigators are working to figure out the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire.

A home next door was also damaged. Firefighters had to open up the roof on the house at 412 South 8th to see if there was fire in the attic. There was minor damage to the side and back of that home.

Officials say no firefighters were hurt dealing with the blaze.

