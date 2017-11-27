Improperly discarded smoking materials to blame for early morning house fire in Wilmington

Improperly discarded smoking materials are to blame for an early morning house fire in Wilmington that sent one person to the hospital with burns.

The fire broke out at a home on South Eighth around 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to a tweet by the WFD, the resident received burns to their face, hands and inhalation burns. They were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Update 414 S 8th , the resident received burns to face, hands, and inhalation burns. Transported to NHRMC. Cause still under investigation. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) November 27, 2017

The Wilmington fire chief said investigators are working to figure out the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire.

A home next door was also damaged. Firefighters had to open up the roof on the house to see if there was fire in the attic. There was minor damage to the side and back of that home.

Investigators say the home suffered about $70,000 in damages.

Officials say no firefighters were hurt dealing with the fire.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.